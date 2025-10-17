One dead, dozens injured in Peru protests against new president

LIMA: At least one person was killed and dozens of police officers were injured during widespread overnight protests in Peru against new President Jose Jeri.

The state ombudsman’s office confirmed the casualties on Thursday following the demonstration against corruption and rising crime.

Thousands of protesters gathered nationwide with hundreds clashing with police outside Congress in Lima on Wednesday night.

Police fired tear gas while some protesters hurled fireworks, rocks and burning objects at security forces.

Protesters chanted “Everyone must go” as they tried to tear down metal barriers protecting the congressional building.

A 32-year-old man named Eduardo Mauricio Ruiz was killed during the protest and his death will be investigated according to the ombudsman’s office.

Peru’s prosecutor’s office stated Ruiz died after being shot during the clashes.

National police chief Oscar Arriola later identified Luis Magallanes, a police member who was physically assaulted, as having carried out the shooting.

Arriola confirmed Magallanes was hospitalized and removed from his duties following the incident.

President Jeri expressed regret over the death in a social media post and promised an objective investigation.

Jeri blamed the violence on delinquents who infiltrated what he called a peaceful demonstration to sow chaos.

The president vowed that the full force of the law would be applied against those responsible for the violence.

After attending a congressional meeting about the protests, Jeri told reporters he would ask Congress for authority to legislate on public safety issues.

Jeri said one focus would be prison reform but did not elaborate on what those legislative powers would entail.

Newly appointed Interior Minister Vicente Tiburcio told Congress the government would push for comprehensive national police reform.

Tiburcio revealed that 89 police officers and 22 civilians were injured during the protest with 11 people detained.

The interior ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the proposed police reform or Jeri’s request for expanded powers.

Wednesday’s protests served as a bellwether for how Jeri’s short-lived presidency might unfold before scheduled elections next July.

Jeri has promised to make crime his top priority despite facing his own corruption and sexual assault allegations.

The 38-year-old president has denied any wrongdoing and expressed willingness to cooperate with corruption investigations.

Former President Dina Boluarte faced similar widespread protests after assuming power in late 2022 that led to dozens of deaths.

Boluarte’s popularity plummeted to between 2% and 4% in the days leading up to her dramatic ouster last Thursday.

Congress, which Jeri headed before becoming president, maintains similarly low single-digit approval ratings. – Reuters