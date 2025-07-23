Over 100 aid groups demand action as Gaza hunger crisis worsens

GAZA: More than 100 aid and rights groups have demanded immediate action as hunger spreads across Gaza, calling for a permanent ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access.

In a joint statement signed by 111 organizations, including Mercy Corps and the Norwegian Refugee Council, they warned of mass starvation despite tons of supplies being blocked outside the enclave.

“As the Israeli government’s siege starves the people of Gaza, aid workers are now joining the same food lines, risking being shot just to feed their families,“ the groups said.

They accused Israel of creating “chaos, starvation, and death” through restrictions on aid delivery.

The organizations urged governments to demand the lifting of all bureaucratic barriers, the opening of land crossings, and a rejection of military-controlled aid distribution.

“States must pursue concrete measures to end the siege, such as halting the transfer of weapons and ammunition,“ they added.

Israel denies responsibility for food shortages, despite controlling all supplies entering Gaza.

Over 800 people have reportedly been killed while attempting to reach aid, many in mass shootings near distribution centers.

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has faced criticism for alleged bias.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces have killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians in airstrikes and ground operations.

Palestinian officials now report deaths from starvation, a first in the conflict. Gaza’s food stocks ran out after Israel cut supplies in March, later imposing new restrictions to prevent aid diversion.

The Norwegian Refugee Council told Reuters its Gaza aid stocks are depleted, with staff starving, and accused Israel of paralyzing its operations. - Reuters