Over 600 foreigners flee Iran into Azerbaijan: Baku

BAKU: More than 600 foreign nationals have crossed from Iran into neighbouring Azerbaijan since Israel began striking the country last Friday, a government official in Baku said.

“Since the start of the military escalation between Israel and Iran, more than 600 citizens of 17 countries have been evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan,“ the government source told AFP on Tuesday.

The evacuees, who crossed the border via the Astara checkpoint on the Caspian Sea coast, are being transported to Baku airport and “flown to their home countries on international flights,“ the source said.

Among those evacuated are citizens of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, as well as Germany, Spain, Italy, Serbia, Romania, Portugal, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, China, and Vietnam.

Azerbaijan shut its land borders in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has kept them closed ever since.

“In light of the evacuation need, Azerbaijan has temporarily opened its border for those leaving Iran,“ the official said.

Turkmenistan -- one of the world’s most closed-off countries -- said it had also allowed the transit of around 120 people evacuated from Iran through its territory, mainly citizens of Central Asian countries.

Israel has launched unprecedented strikes on Iran since Friday, saying it aims to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon — a goal Iran denies pursuing.

The Israeli attacks have killed at least 224 people and wounded more than 1,000, according to an official toll released Sunday.

In retaliation, Iran has carried out multiple attacks that have killed at least 24 people in Israel since Friday, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.