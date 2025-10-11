Pakistani Taliban claim northwest attacks killing 23 security and civilians

PESHAWAR: The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility on Saturday for a series of deadly attacks across several northwestern districts that killed 23 people.

Friday’s coordinated assaults in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the deaths of 20 security officials and three civilians.

Militant violence has escalated sharply in the region since the 2021 withdrawal of US-led forces from neighbouring Afghanistan and the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul.

A suicide car bomber struck a police training school gate in Dera Ismail Khan district, killing seven policemen before gunmen launched a follow-up assault.

Senior local police official Muhammad Hussain confirmed that seven police personnel were martyred and 13 others injured in that attack, while security forces killed six terrorists.

Eleven paramilitary troops lost their lives during an attack in the border district of Khyber.

Security officials reported five additional fatalities, including three civilians, from a separate clash between militants and paramilitary forces in Bajaur district.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for all attacks through social media statements.

These assaults occurred hours after Afghanistan’s Taliban government accused Pakistan of violating its sovereign territory following explosions in Kabul.

Pakistan’s government declined to confirm involvement in the Kabul blasts but asserted its right to defend against escalating border militancy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned Friday’s attacks and reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to eliminate terrorism completely.

Islamabad consistently accuses Afghanistan of harbouring militants who launch cross-border attacks, allegations that Kabul authorities deny.

The TTP and its affiliated groups remain responsible for most violence targeting Pakistani security forces.

This week’s casualties include at least 32 Pakistani troops and three civilians killed in border regions, with dozens of militants also neutralised.

Military statistics reveal more than 500 fatalities from militant attacks between January and September 15, including 311 troops and 73 policemen.

A recent United Nations report indicated the TTP receives substantial logistical and operational support from Afghanistan’s Taliban government.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told parliament that diplomatic efforts to stop Afghan Taliban support for TTP have failed.

Asif declared that Pakistan would no longer tolerate militant sanctuaries whether located on Pakistani or Afghan territory.

He warned that any military response might cause collateral damage affecting all parties providing hideouts to militants.

The defence minister concluded that the Pakistani government and military’s patience has completely run out. – AFP