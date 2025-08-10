Palestinian Authority condemns Israel’s Gaza escalation amid aid crisis

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority has strongly criticised Israel’s decision to intensify military operations in Gaza.

Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh described the move as a direct challenge to international peace efforts.

He called on the UN Security Council to pressure Israel to halt aggression and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority governs parts of the West Bank but has no control over Hamas-run Gaza.

Israel’s security cabinet recently approved plans for a major offensive targeting Gaza City.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the operation, vowing to “free Gaza from Hamas” without occupation.

International backlash has grown, with five nations warning of worsening humanitarian conditions.

Gaza’s health ministry reports over 61,000 Palestinian deaths since the conflict began.

The war was triggered by Hamas’ 2023 attack, which killed 1,219 people in Israel.

Netanyahu faces mounting pressure to secure a ceasefire and address Gaza’s famine risk.

Settlement expansions in the West Bank remain a contentious issue under international law.

The PA continues to push for full Palestinian governance over Gaza amid the ongoing crisis. - AFP