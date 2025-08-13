Crystal Palace consider legal action after Europa League demotion upheld

CRYSTAL PALACE are exploring legal options after losing their appeal against UEFA’s decision to demote them from the Europa League to the Conference League.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld UEFA’s ruling, which stemmed from a multi-club ownership breach involving Eagle Football Group.

At the time of assessment, Eagle Football Group held majority ownership in Olympique Lyonnais while also having shares in Crystal Palace.

Despite Eagle Football Holdings selling their stake in Palace last month, CAS rejected the club’s argument of unfair treatment compared to Lyon and Nottingham Forest.

“The decision by UEFA and followed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport shows that sporting merit is rendered meaningless,“ Palace said in a statement.

The club criticised UEFA’s regulations and their inconsistent application, calling it a blow to their fans’ hopes of Europa League participation.

CAS confirmed that no objections were raised during the appeal hearing regarding procedural fairness.

“CAS rules are long-standing and designed to ensure fairness in the sporting world,“ the court stated.

UEFA has yet to comment on the matter.

Palace referenced a recent European Court of Justice ruling that allows deeper scrutiny of CAS decisions under EU law.

“Only then will fairness and due process be granted to every team,“ the club added.

Despite the setback, Palace confirmed they will compete in the Conference League while continuing legal consultations.

The team, fresh from a Community Shield win over Liverpool, will enter the Conference League qualifying playoff later this month. - Reuters