PARIS ST GERMAIN have omitted goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from their squad for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Reports suggest the Italy international could be leaving the French champions amid ongoing transfer speculation.

Donnarumma played a crucial role in PSG’s Ligue 1 and Champions League triumphs last season.

The 26-year-old has won three French league titles since joining from AC Milan in 2021.

His contract with PSG expires next year, fuelling rumours of a potential summer exit.

The club recently signed Lucas Chevalier, last season’s Ligue 1 goalkeeper of the year, from Lille.

Chevalier, Matvey Safonov, and Renato Marin are the three goalkeepers named in PSG’s squad for the match.

The UEFA Super Cup will see PSG face Europa League winners Tottenham in a highly anticipated encounter.

PSG’s full squad includes key players like Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, and Ousmane Dembélé. - Reuters