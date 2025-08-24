Negeri Sembilan agriculture department gives 5,000 seedlings at MADANI Rakyat Programme

NILAI: The Negeri Sembilan Department of Agriculture distributed over 5,000 seedlings of various types to the public over three days during the MADANI Rakyat Programme 2025 held at Dataran Nilai.

JPNS assistant officer Anuar Rizal Abdullah said the seedlings distributed included Musang King durian (D197), Malayan Red Dwarf and Malayan Yellow Dwarf coconuts, rambutan, lime and dokong, as well as 1,000 vegetable seeds such as spinach, chillies and eggplant.

“We also collaborated with the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) for this programme,” he said when met by Bernama at the department’s booth here today.

“Alhamdulillah, the response has been very encouraging, with people coming non-stop since Friday, and as of this morning, we have distributed nearly 4,500 seedlings.”

“The most popular items were the Musang King durian seedlings,” he added.

“We brought 100 seedlings, and they were snapped up in less than an hour.”

“On this final day, we are distributing coconut seedlings.”

He said the initiative aimed to encourage the public to plant trees, promoting greener surroundings and ensuring that every household has at least one fruit tree.

Anuar Rizal said that the department also provided a QR code scanning facility, enabling the public to obtain further information on planting methods, care techniques, and the benefits of each plant variety.

Housewife Siti Hajar Mat Saman, 61, described the seedling distribution as beneficial, praising JPNS for its commendable effort to foster public interest in planting.

“I found out about the seedling distribution after seeing many people at the booth,“ said the Mantin resident.

“Alhamdulillah, I feel fortunate to receive it for free.”

“I truly enjoy planting, and I plan to grow this coconut seedling in my garden.”

Retired soldier Nasri Abdullah, 57, said that the seedling distribution provided significant benefits to the community and expressed hope that such programmes would continue regularly.

“This is also a good initiative because it doesn’t just give away seedlings but also provides guidance,” he said.

“When you scan the QR code, you immediately get information on planting methods and so on, which is very helpful for home gardening.”

The Negeri Sembilan PMR, which began on Friday, features a range of exciting activities aimed at bringing the people closer to government agencies.

The programme, themed ‘Digital Across Generations, Empowering Communities’, is spearheaded by the Ministry of Digital in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Office through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit, with the Negeri Sembilan state government as the host. – Bernama