Singapore to classify etomidate as Class C drug from September 1

SINGAPORE: Singapore will officially classify etomidate as an illegal Class C controlled substance from September 1.

The anaesthetic agent has become increasingly abused through electronic vaporisers according to local media reports.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung confirmed the substance will move from regulation under the Poisons Act to the stricter Misuse of Drugs Act.

“As was announced by various ministers, including the Prime Minister at the National Day Rally (NDR), we are taking steps to strengthen the framework of enforcement, especially for users and abusers of vapes and etomidate vapes,” he said.

Ong indicated that comprehensive details will be provided during a press conference scheduled for August 28.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had previously declared during the National Day Rally on August 17 that Singapore would treat vaping as a serious drug issue.

The government plans to implement tougher actions and stiffer penalties to reduce the harm caused to users.

Under the new classification, offenders caught using etomidate-laced e-vaporisers will face mandatory supervision and rehabilitation programmes.

Repeat offenders risk prosecution and a minimum jail term of one year upon conviction.

Those involved in selling, distributing or importing these devices will face even more severe penalties including imprisonment of up to 20 years and caning.

Current regulations under the Poisons Act impose maximum penalties of two years imprisonment and fines up to S$10,000 for possession, import or sale of etomidate pods.

Health Minister Ong revealed in July that one third of seized e-vaporisers contained etomidate during recent enforcement operations. – Bernama