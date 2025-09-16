Peru residents block trains to Machu Picchu in protest over bus services

LIMA: Protesting residents have blocked train services to the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu by placing logs and rocks on the railway tracks.

Peru’s main tourist attraction remains inaccessible after police and PeruRail confirmed the suspension of all train services on Monday.

The ancient fortified complex, designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983, typically receives approximately 4,500 visitors daily according to tourism ministry figures.

Authorities have not yet provided specific numbers regarding stranded tourists or detailed any evacuation plans.

Local residents are demanding that authorities select a new company to operate the bus services that transport visitors from Aguas Calientes station to the Machu Picchu site itself.

The previous bus operator’s 30-year concession contract recently expired, though services have continued presumably under the same company.

This protest action mirrors similar demonstrations in January last year when approximately 1,200 tourists required evacuation from the area.

Machu Picchu previously closed for 25 days during 2022 protests following the impeachment and arrest of former president Pedro Castillo.

Built in the 15th century at 2,500 meters altitude under Inca ruler Pachacutec’s orders, the site remains an architectural and engineering marvel.

Tourism represents a crucial component of Peru’s national economy, making such disruptions particularly significant. – AFP