Peru’s political crisis deepens as election registration deadline looms

LIMA: Peruvian presidential candidates must resign from their current positions six months before the upcoming general elections.

They have until December 23 to officially register their candidacy with the national elections jury.

General elections have been scheduled for April 12 next year.

Lopez Aliaga’s Popular Renewal was among the right-wing parties that historically supported former President Dina Boluarte.

The party backed a fresh push to remove her from office last Thursday.

Congress lawmakers removed Boluarte in a unanimous vote hours later.

She was replaced by Congress president Jose Jeri, who stood next in the line of succession.

Boluarte did not have a vice president to succeed her.

The electoral jury has so far approved 39 parties and alliances from across the political spectrum to put candidates forward.

This sets the scene for another polarized electoral campaign in the region.

An upcoming election in neighboring Chile will pitch a progressive leftist against a far-right hardliner.

The Chilean presidential vote next month will focus on migration and security issues.

The removal of Boluarte has resulted in Peru averaging one and a half presidents per year since 2018.

Boluarte was one of the world’s least popular leaders when she left office.

Her approval ratings stood between 2% and 4% upon departure.

Three former Peruvian presidents are currently behind bars. – Reuters