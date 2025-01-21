Philippines to host ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 in Cebu, Boracay

MANILA: The Philippines is set to host the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Tourism Forum (ATF), an annual gathering of Southeast Asian tourism ministers, in Cebu, Manila and Boracay next year, the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, representing the Philippines, formally accepted the chairmanship of the ATF 2026 during a ceremonial handover held at the Johor International Convention Centre on Jan 20, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said in a news release Tuesday.

“As the Philippines takes on the Chairmanship of ASEAN 2026, I invite you to join us in the Philippines for the 29th ASEAN Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in Cebu on January 2026. It will be an opportunity not just to discuss policies, but to witness first-hand the immense potential for sustainable tourism growth in the region,” Frasco said.

The ATF includes the ASEAN Tourism Ministers’ Meeting, which will convene in the province of Cebu in January 2026.

Preparatory meetings leading to the gathering will be held in Manila and Boracay.

The symbolic gavel was handed over to Frasco by Malaysian Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing on Monday.

In announcing the ATF venue, Frasco highlighted the warmth and hospitality of the Filipino people, along with the rich culture and natural beauty that Cebu has to offer.

Frasco said “Cebu is a hallmark of unity - evincing what can happen when communities, businesses, and governments come together to create a tourism model that is both profitable and responsible”.

“The Philippines, with its spirit of hospitality and deep sense of community, stands ready to open its pristine shores to all of you, where we will write a new chapter of the ASEAN story: a legacy of unity, sustainability, and prosperity for all,” she added.

Aside from the ASEAN meetings, a TRAVEX trade show, and various conferences will also be hosted by the Philippines as part of ATF 2026.

The Philippines’ upcoming hosting of the ATF follows the country’s successful mounting of the 36th UN Tourism Joint Commission Meeting for the Asia Pacific and South Asia, as well as the inaugural UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism.

At the ATF 2025, Frasco served as vice chair at the 28th ASEAN Tourism Ministers’ Meeting, which was attended by tourism ministers from ASEAN member states Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Timor Leste and Vietnam, as well as representatives from Russia, Japan, India and South Korea.

As the lead country coordinator for the development of the ASEAN Tourism Sectoral Plan (ATSP) Post-2025, Frasco presented updates and recommendations to fellow ministers aimed at fostering a tourism sector that drives equitable and sustainable economic growth for all.

“The ATSP envisions a tourism landscape that not only stimulates economic progress but does so in a manner that is equitable and sustainable,” she said.

“Our focus extends beyond quantity to quality - prioritising convenience and safety in tourism, promoting longer stays and increased spending, all while safeguarding our natural resources and honouring our heritage and culture,” she added.

Frasco said the Philippines is also committed to working with the bloc to build a sustainable tourism industry in the region.

“United by a shared vision for the mutual prosperity of our nations, we perpetuate the notion that tourism is a force for good: transforming lives, sustaining livelihoods, forging friendships, creating memories etched in the hearts of all who come upon our streets and shores,” she said.

During the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta in 2023, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. accepted the regional bloc’s request to be the ASEAN chair in 2026, a year earlier than scheduled.

The ASEAN chair is responsible not just for the leaders-level summits but all the other gatherings for the bloc.