Pierpaolo Piccioli debuts new Balenciaga direction with Meghan Markle

PARIS: Pierpaolo Piccioli emphasised that “every heart beats differently” during his debut show as Balenciaga’s chief creative officer.

The Italian designer presented his Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear collection under intense scrutiny at Paris Fashion Week.

Piccioli replaced the highly influential Georgian designer Demna, who departed the brand in July after a transformative decade.

Demna recently began his new role reviving Gucci at Milan Fashion Week after elevating Balenciaga’s profile and profits.

The new creative director appeared to tone down the flamboyance and code-breaking aesthetic characteristic of his predecessor’s era.

Meghan Markle made a rare European appearance in the front row wearing an ivory-coloured Balenciaga suit with cape.

A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex confirmed her admiration for Piccioli’s craftsmanship and modern elegance.

Other notable attendees included Lauren Bezos, wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and actress Anne Hathaway.

Piccioli sent guests a 1980s-style Walkman cassette player featuring a heartbeat recording as his show invitation.

He described the heartbeat as “the rhythm we share - the pulse that reminds us we are human” in his show notes.

The designer told reporters it would be “stupid and disrespectful” to ignore Balenciaga’s previous designers.

Piccioli stressed he would work with “my own sensibility, which is of course different” from Demna’s approach.

Demna’s controversial tenure included streetwear innovations and a much-criticised 2022 advertising campaign.

The Georgian designer gained fame for luxury interpretations of everyday items like $2,000 “Ikea” bags and designer “Crocs”.

Piccioli brings 25 years of experience from Valentino where he initially worked alongside Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Paris Fashion Week featured several significant designer debuts across major fashion houses.

Hermès presented its Spring-Summer 2026 collection in the barracks of horse-backed Republican Guard security forces.

Designer Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski aimed to bring “a much more bohemian touch to horseback riding” for Hermès.

Vivienne Westwood’s show featured colourful draped dresses and baroque-style silhouettes inspired by old curtains.

Supermodel Heidi Klum closed the Westwood show before attending Elie Saab’s presentation at the Palais de Tokyo.

The Lebanese couturier presented a collection of sandy tones and bold patterns beloved by celebrities and royalty. – AFP