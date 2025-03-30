LOS ANGELES: A small plane crashed in a residential area in the US state of Minnesota on Saturday, setting a house on fire, Xinhua reported, quoting the US Federal Aviation Administration.

The SOCATA TBM7 aircraft crashed into the house around 12.20 pm local time (1920 GMT) on Saturday, according to the agency.

“The plane departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was headed to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis,“ said the agency, adding that the number of people on board was still unknown.

Local media reported no survivors on board, citing the Brooklyn Park Fire Department.

Witnesses nearby told local TV station KARE 11 that the plane crash started a fire at a home in Brooklyn Park. Fire crews said at a press conference that no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that the crash is under investigation.