Poland says to impose checks on German border to stop irregular migrants

WARSAW: Poland on Tuesday said it will impose temporary checks from July 7 on its borders with Germany and Lithuania to stop irregular migrants crossing -- a sensitive topic in ties with Berlin.

“We consider the temporary restoration of controls at the Polish-German border necessary to limit and reduce to a minimum the uncontrolled flows... of migrants back and forth,“ Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters.

He said that there would be similar checks on the Lithuanian border.

“We are aware that this decision entails certain consequences regarding the freedom of movement of people... There is no other way,“ he said.

Germany reintroduced temporary checks on the border with Poland in September and Warsaw has since accused Berlin of sending irregular migrants arriving from Poland back across the border.

Immigration was a top political issue in Poland during the campaign ahead of a June 1 presidential election that was won by a nationalist opposition candidate, Karol Nawrocki.

“The practice at the Polish-German border has clearly changed. The German side is now actually refusing to authorise the entry of migrants heading to Germany to request asylum or obtain another type of status,“ Tusk said.

“This change in practice at the border has brought tensions and a justified feeling of asymmetry.

“We have defended Schengen and we will remain supporters of a Europe without borders and restrictions but there has to be a shared and symmetrical will from our neighbours,“ Tusk said.

Tusk also said that the re-introduction of checks on the border with Lithuania was necessary to stop migrants crossing over from Belarus.

Speaking in Berlin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz denied that there were repatriations from Germany to Poland of asylum seekers.

“There are no such cases,“ he said.

“We are aware of the Polish government’s concerns, and we know that the Polish government now also wants to carry out border controls with Lithuania in order to limit illegal border crossings from Lithuania to Poland,“ Merz said.

He said he had a “very close, very collegial, friendly cooperation” with Tusk over the issue.

“We have a common problem. We are solving it together,“ he said.