Portugal wildfires rage as 1,500 firefighters battle blazes

LISBON: Hundreds of firefighters are battling wildfires across Portugal as extreme heat and strong winds threaten to worsen the situation. The entire country remains on high alert due to a “maximum or very high” fire risk, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere.

Around 1,500 firefighters are currently engaged in containing approximately 10 active fires, with two major blazes in the north and central regions drawing significant attention. In central Portugal, nearly 500 responders are working to control flames near the Arouca municipality. Meanwhile, in the north, a fire that began on Saturday continues to spread near Ponte da Barca despite aerial support.

Ponte da Barca Mayor Augusto Marinho described the situation as challenging. “It’s a difficult fire, in a mountainous area, which is spreading quickly, with a lot of wind,“ he said, noting the threat to nearby residential areas.

Portugal, like many nations, faces recurring wildfires each summer. Experts warn that climate change is intensifying droughts and fire risks globally, making such disasters more frequent and severe. - AFP