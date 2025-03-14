Possible US-EU trade war is 'idiotic,' French finance minister says

PARIS: French Finance Minister Eric Lombard said on Friday that a possible trade war between the European Union and its ally the United States would be “idiotic,“ after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to levy a 200% tariff on wines and other alcoholic products from the European Union if the bloc did not drop plans to impose tariffs on US whiskey.

Lombard, speaking to France 2 television channel, said Trump's threat did not come as a surprise and said the European Union would respond in kind.

The EU announced its measures targeting up to $28 billion of U.S. goods like bourbon, dental floss and diamonds in retaliation for Trump's 25% duties on steel and aluminium imports taking effect.