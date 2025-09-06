BOGOTÁ: Buildings swayed, sirens blared and panicked Bogota residents raced into the streets Sunday morning, after a shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the Colombian capital.

The quake struck at 8:08 am and was widely felt across central Colombia.

Authorities reported minor damage in some villages near the epicenter, about 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of the capital.

Local firefighters were investigating reports of a main road being damaged, and cracks and fissures in several buildings including a church.

There were no reports of damage or injuries in Bogota, a city nestled in the high Andes that is home to eight million people.

But the lengthy jolt prompted sirens to go off around the city and there was widespread alarm.

Tall buildings visibly moved from side to side, creaking and groaning for several seconds, while furniture shook.

Thousands of Bogotanos raced downstairs and out of buildings still wearing their pajamas and sought refuge in parks and other open spaces.

Parents tried to calm terrified children, couples hugged and others looked for pets that had run away.

Many were afraid to go back inside as several aftershocks were detected.

“It was a big scare,“ said 54-year-old Carlos Alberto Ruiz, who left his apartment with his wife, son and dog.

“It’s been a while since we felt it this strong here in Bogota,“ said Francisco Gonzalez, a lawyer who also fled his home.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of nine kilometres near the central city of Paratebueno.

The impact was felt as far away as Medellin and Cali -- close to the Pacific coast.

Bogota's security department said on X that emergency workers were conducting a sweep of the city to look for damage and provide assistance.

Bogota's mayor, Carlos Fernando Galan, said all disaster agencies had been activated.

Central Colombia is in a zone of high seismic activity. A 6.2 magnitude quake there in 1999, not far from Ansermanuevo, claimed nearly 1,200 lives.

The country is on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin to South America.