Prabowo highlights Indonesia’s cordial relations with India

JAKARTA: President Prabowo Subianto emphasised that Indonesia’s cordial relations with “good friend” India have a historical basis since India was among the first countries to recognise Indonesia’s independence, reported ANTARA news agency.

“Indonesia regards India as a very good friend. India was among the first countries, or even the very first, to recognise our independence,“ the President noted during his state visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan, India’s presidential palace, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Prabowo said that India has since continued to support Indonesia’s struggle to realise independence, and Indonesia “will never forget what India has done to support us.” He also promised to uphold the beneficial bilateral relations with the country.

The President then expressed his appreciation for the Indian government’s invitation to visit the country and singled out President Droupadi Murmu for his gratitude.

“I am honoured today, and I am even more honoured since I will become your chief guest for your Republic Day commemoration tomorrow,“ Prabowo told his Indian counterpart.

He also reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to strengthen cooperation and strategic partnership with India to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indonesian President received a state welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the third day of his state visit to India.

He was welcomed at the palace by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday, Prabowo received Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the hotel where he is staying. During the meeting, the foreign minister shared the state visit agenda with him.

Prabowo will be the chief guest at the 76th Indian Republic Day ceremony on Sunday, the final day of his state visit.