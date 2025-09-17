Protesters project Epstein video at Windsor Castle before Trump UK visit

WINDSOR: Protesters projected images linking Donald Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle hours before the US president’s arrival for his state visit.

The activist group Led by Donkeys displayed a video montage featuring Trump’s mugshot and footage of him with Epstein on one of the castle’s towers west of London.

Thames Valley Police arrested four individuals on suspicion of malicious communications following the unauthorised projection onto the royal residence.

Chief Superintendant Felicity Parker stated that officers responded swiftly to stop the projection and take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously.

Trump has consistently denied close association with Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sexual exploitation charges.

The protest occurred as dozens of demonstrators gathered in Windsor to oppose Trump’s visit, with thousands more planning London protests during his stay.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently dismissed his Washington ambassador after revelations about the envoy’s connections to Epstein emerged.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will stay at Windsor Castle as guests of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the state visit.

The US president will meet Prime Minister Starmer for political and economic discussions at the prime minister’s country residence on Thursday before returning to America. – AFP