  1. World

Putin backs high-speed rail projects for Russia’s growing economy

theSun World
  • 2025-08-03 05:08 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video link to observe major naval drills, which are conducted by the Russian Navy in the Pacific and Arctic oceans and in the Baltic and Caspian seas, during his visit to the Admiralty in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 27, 2025. - Pool via REUTERSRussian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video link to observe major naval drills, which are conducted by the Russian Navy in the Pacific and Arctic oceans and in the Baltic and Caspian seas, during his visit to the Admiralty in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 27, 2025. - Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasised the importance of high-speed railway projects, stating they will meet public demand and support Russia’s expanding economy.

In a video address marking Railway Workers’ Day, Putin underscored their role in strengthening Russia’s position as a key Eurasian logistics hub.

“I am confident that these projects matter for our people and our expanding economy. They will reinforce Russia’s standing as a major logistics hub for the entire Eurasian continent by creating new opportunities for competitive international routes, including the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor,“ Putin said.

High-speed railways, designed for trains travelling 200–400 km/h, are new to Russia.

The first project, connecting Moscow and St. Petersburg, is set for completion in 2028, reducing travel time to just 2 hours and 15 minutes.

This line is the first of five approved high-speed rail projects.

Subsequent routes will link Moscow to Yekaterinburg, Adler, Minsk, and Ryazan, enhancing domestic and international connectivity. - Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti