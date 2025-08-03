Putin backs high-speed rail projects for Russia’s growing economy

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasised the importance of high-speed railway projects, stating they will meet public demand and support Russia’s expanding economy.

In a video address marking Railway Workers’ Day, Putin underscored their role in strengthening Russia’s position as a key Eurasian logistics hub.

“I am confident that these projects matter for our people and our expanding economy. They will reinforce Russia’s standing as a major logistics hub for the entire Eurasian continent by creating new opportunities for competitive international routes, including the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor,“ Putin said.

High-speed railways, designed for trains travelling 200–400 km/h, are new to Russia.

The first project, connecting Moscow and St. Petersburg, is set for completion in 2028, reducing travel time to just 2 hours and 15 minutes.

This line is the first of five approved high-speed rail projects.

Subsequent routes will link Moscow to Yekaterinburg, Adler, Minsk, and Ryazan, enhancing domestic and international connectivity. - Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti