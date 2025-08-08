Putin-Trump summit details on Ukraine peace talks

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are preparing for a summit aimed at ending the Ukraine war, which began with Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Trump has prioritised peace efforts since taking office, though previous diplomatic attempts have failed to produce results.

Both sides confirm summit preparations are underway, with a potential meeting next week.

Trump stated a face-to-face discussion with Putin could happen “very soon.”

He added, “They would like to meet with me, and I’ll do whatever I can to stop the killing,“ referring to both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin noted mutual interest in a US-Russia meeting, while Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov indicated next week as a target.

Zelensky insists a three-way summit is necessary for progress, but Putin has dismissed immediate talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Putin said, “I have nothing against it in general, but certain conditions must be created for this.”

Russian negotiators previously stated a Putin-Zelensky meeting could only occur at the final stage of peace talks.

Trump clarified that Putin does not need to meet Zelensky as a prerequisite for their summit.

No venue has been confirmed, though the UAE, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are potential hosts.

Putin described the UAE as “one of the quite suitable places.”

China has also been speculated as a possible location, with reports suggesting a September meeting hosted by Xi Jinping.

NATO member countries are unlikely hosts due to the ICC arrest warrant for Putin.

Negotiating positions remain far apart, with Russia demanding Ukrainian withdrawal from annexed regions and neutrality.

Ukraine insists on an immediate ceasefire and refuses to recognise Russian territorial claims.

Kyiv seeks Western security guarantees, including foreign peacekeeping forces to enforce any ceasefire -AFP