Qatar and Egypt share Trump’s Gaza plan with Hamas officials

  • 2025-09-30 11:38 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 29, 2025. - REUTERSPIX

DOHA: Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s intelligence chief have presented US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan to Hamas representatives.

The official briefed on the talks confirmed the mediators shared the proposal with the Palestinian militant group.

Hamas negotiators informed the mediators they will examine the plan with good faith intentions.

They committed to providing a formal response after their review process.

The discussions represent ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the Gaza situation. – Reuters