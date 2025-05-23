MOSCOW: A record number of United States (US) citizens have applied for British citizenship since US President Donald Trump’s reelection, Sputnik/RIA Novosti reported.

The Financial Times reported on Friday that over 1,930 US citizens submitted applications in the first three months of 2025, a 12 per cent jump from the previous quarter and the highest since records began.

An immigration lawyer told FT that a surge in Americans eyeing a move to the United Kingdom is driven by “fear, frustration, and financial security.”

UK data shows a 9.6 per cent jump in Americans applying for study visas in early 2025 compared to last year, mainly for undergrad courses. This comes after Trump slammed top US universities for promoting woke and progressive ideas, the FT reported.

On January 20, Trump took office as the 47th US president, promising many executive orders, a major overhaul of global affairs, and a new “golden age” for America.