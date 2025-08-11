Relatives of Israeli hostages urge UK action at London protest

LONDON: Relatives of Israeli hostages taken during Hamas’s October 7 attack gathered in London on Sunday to demand their loved ones’ freedom.

The rally outside Downing Street criticised Britain’s planned recognition of a Palestinian state next month without securing hostage releases first.

Organisers Stop the Hate UK and Jewish groups urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to focus diplomatic efforts on freeing the remaining 49 captives in Gaza.

Israel’s military confirms 27 of these hostages are already dead among the original 251 taken during Hamas’s 2023 assault.

Starmer announced on July 30 that Britain would recognise Palestine in September unless Israel meets conditions including agreeing to a Gaza ceasefire.

While demanding Hamas release all hostages, the UK leader did not make this a requirement for statehood recognition, drawing Israeli condemnation.

Noga Guttman, cousin of hostage Evyatar David, joined hundreds at the protest after Hamas released disturbing footage of the 24-year-old appearing to dig his own grave.

Families of Nova music festival victims Avinatan Or and Noa Argamani also attended the emotionally charged demonstration.

Attendees waved Israeli flags during speeches by hostages’ relatives as organisers highlighted the captives’ deteriorating conditions.

A Campaign Against Antisemitism spokesperson said Britain must apply maximum diplomatic pressure to secure the hostages’ return as a unified Jewish community priority.

Israel recently announced plans for a fresh Gaza offensive to retake control of Gaza City amid ongoing tensions. – AFP