Russia increased drone and missile strikes on Ukraine in September

KYIV: Russia significantly escalated its long-range missile and drone assaults against Ukraine throughout September.

An AFP analysis of Ukrainian air force data revealed this intensification occurred alongside alleged Russian airspace violations in Europe and stalled peace negotiations.

NATO reinforced its eastern border defences during this period while accusing Moscow of testing alliance air defences.

Russia launched approximately 5,638 long-range drones and 185 missiles in overnight attacks during September.

This represented a 36% increase compared to August’s attack numbers.

Moscow had temporarily reduced strikes before the August 15 summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

That high-level meeting ultimately failed to produce any diplomatic progress.

Russia declared in September that negotiations with Ukraine were officially “on pause”.

Moscow simultaneously vowed to continue pressing its military offensive.

September witnessed Russia’s largest aerial bombardment since the war began.

The night of September 6-7 saw Russia fire 810 drones at Ukraine in a single barrage.

This massive attack struck the Ukrainian government building in central Kyiv.

It marked the first time this building had been hit since Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

The data reflects initial Ukrainian air force estimates of detected incoming long-range weapons.

Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted 87% of Russian drones and 68% of missiles.

Russia has maintained nightly drone attacks against Ukraine since May 10.

This followed a three-day “truce” Putin announced coinciding with Moscow’s military parade.

Ukraine employs mobile air defence units, electronic jammers, and interceptor drones against these attacks.

Kyiv has begun discussing drone defence experience sharing with NATO members.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Ukraine’s deployment of an anti-drone team to Denmark for exercises.

Multiple NATO members have sent military equipment to protect an upcoming EU summit in Copenhagen.

Recent weeks have seen repeated Danish airport closures due to drone sightings.

These incidents have heightened concerns about potential Russian threats. – AFP