Russia intensifies drone attacks on Ukraine despite Trump peace warning

KYIV: Russia escalated its military offensive against Ukraine, launching hundreds of drones and a ballistic missile in a series of overnight attacks.

The strikes resulted in at least one fatality and left more than two dozen wounded, with critical infrastructure damaged in multiple regions.

Ukrainian officials reported that over 400 drones were deployed, alongside an Iskander ballistic missile fired from Crimea.

The attacks targeted cities including Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, and Kryvyi Rig, where power and water supplies were disrupted.

The bombardment follows US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum for Russia to agree to a peace deal within 50 days or face severe sanctions.

Despite the warning, Moscow has shown no signs of de-escalation, with no new peace talks scheduled since last month.

In Kryvyi Rig, President Zelensky’s hometown, at least 15 people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy in critical condition.

Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul described the attack as unprecedented, citing simultaneous strikes by a ballistic missile and Iranian-designed Shahed drones.

Russia’s intensified campaign comes amid stalled ceasefire negotiations, with its forces continuing battlefield advances while bombarding Ukrainian cities.

Trump recently announced additional US military support for Ukraine, expressing frustration over Russia’s refusal to halt hostilities. – AFP