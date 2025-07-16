Huawei tops China smartphone market after 4 years amid US curbs

BEIJING: Huawei has surged back to the top of China’s smartphone market for the first time in over four years, surpassing Apple and local rivals like Xiaomi, according to data from the International Data Corporation.

The Shenzhen-based company secured 18.1% of the market in Q2 2025, shipping 12.5 million units despite ongoing US export controls and economic headwinds.

China’s overall smartphone shipments declined by 4% year-on-year to 69 million units, ending six consecutive quarters of growth.

Arthur Guo, a senior IDC analyst, noted, “Despite the recent US-China trade truce, the broader economic environment presents ongoing challenges, with consumer confidence remaining subdued.”

Huawei’s resurgence follows years of US sanctions that restricted its access to critical technologies, pushing the firm to develop in-house solutions.

Meanwhile, Apple dropped to fifth place with a 13.9% market share, reflecting weakening iPhone demand in China.

The tech giant’s rebound highlights its resilience amid geopolitical tensions, though analysts caution that smartphone demand may remain sluggish in the near term. – AFP