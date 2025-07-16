Liverpool target Newcastle’s Isak in £120m transfer move

LIVERPOOL are reportedly preparing a massive £120 million bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, despite the Magpies’ strong stance on retaining their star player.

The Reds have yet to submit an official offer, but the Swedish forward is a top target as manager Arne Slot looks to bolster his attacking options following Diogo Jota’s departure.

Isak, who joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad for £63 million in 2022, has been instrumental in the club’s recent success. Last season, he netted 23 Premier League goals, helping secure Champions League qualification for the second time in three years. His standout performances include scoring in Newcastle’s League Cup final win over Liverpool, ending a 70-year trophy drought for the club.

The 25-year-old is currently with Newcastle in Austria for pre-season training and has three years left on his contract. Reports suggest the Magpies are pushing to extend his deal while slapping a £150 million price tag to deter potential buyers. Arsenal are also rumoured to be monitoring the situation.

Newcastle’s financial backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund strengthens their position in negotiations, with Isak reportedly content at St James’ Park. Meanwhile, Liverpool could face further attacking reshuffles, with Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa linked with exits.

In addition to Isak, Liverpool have shown interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, valued at £70 million, who is also on Newcastle’s radar. - AFP