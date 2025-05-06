MOSCOW: Vladimir Putin discussed the war in Ukraine with Pope Leo in a telephone call on Wednesday, with the Kremlin claiming the Russian president wanted peace through diplomacy.

Putin however also claimed “the regime in Kyiv is betting on an escalation of the conflict and carrying out of acts of sabotage against civil infrastructure on Russian territory”, it said in a statement.

In the phone call, Putin “reaffirmed his interest in bringing about peace by political and diplomatic means”, the Kremlin said, describing the call as “constructive”.

He did so “underlining that in order to come to a definitive, just and comprehensive settlement to the crisis, it was necessary to eliminate the deep-seated causes”.

That evoked language typically used to refer to a mix of sweeping demands regularly put forward by Russia, including limiting Ukraine's military, banning the country from joining NATO and massive territorial concessions.

Ukraine has rejected those calls and demanded an unconditional ceasefire, which Russia refuses.

The afternoon phone call was the first between the US-born pope and Putin since Leo became head of the world's Catholics last month.

After taking office, the pontiff offered to mediate between leaders of countries at war -- an offer that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni later said meant hosting Ukraine peace talks at the Vatican.

But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cast doubt on the idea, saying “it would be a bit inelegant for Orthodox countries to discuss (the conflict), on Catholic ground”.

On Wednesday, Putin thanked Leo for “his willingness to contribute to a settlement” of the conflict, the Kremlin said.

Gesture for peace

The Vatican said in a statement that during the call with Putin, “the pope made an appeal for Russia to make a gesture that favours peace”.

Leo also “underlined the importance of dialogue for the realisation of positive contacts between the parties and to seek solutions to the conflict”.

The two men talked about the humanitarian situation and the need to favour aid where necessary, and the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

In addition, the pope offered his thanks for Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, a close supporter of Putin, for his good wishes at the start of his pontificate.

He “emphasised how common Christian values can be a light that helps to seek peace, defend life and seek true religious freedom”, the Vatican statement said.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Holy See has been at odds with Kirill, who has described the conflict as a “holy war”.

More than three years into Russia's grinding invasion, which has cost tens of thousands of lives, Russia and Ukraine have opened direct talks searching for a way to end what has become Europe's largest conflict since World War II.

At a second round of negotiations on Monday, the two sides swapped documents with their terms for a ceasefire and agreed a large-scale prisoner exchange, which could go forward this weekend.