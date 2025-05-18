RUSSIAN AIR defence forces destroyed 25 Ukrainian drones over two of its border regions overnight and on Sunday morning, the Russian Defence Ministry said, and the governor of another region said one woman had been killed in a drone attack.

Twenty two drones had been downed over the Belgorod region and another three destroyed over the Bryansk region, the ministry said in statements. Both regions border Ukraine.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk, said the attempted attack did not inflict any damage or cause any casualties.

Alexander Khinshtein, governor of Kursk, another region bordering Ukraine, said a 69-year-old woman had been killed by an explosive dropped from a drone overnight.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Both sides deny targeting civilians, but thousands have been killed in the conflict, the majority of them Ukrainians.

Ukrainian authorities said early on Sunday that the largest known Russian drone attack since President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022 had killed a woman in the Kyiv region and injured at least three people.