Russian strikes kill two civilians in Ukraine amid rising tensions

KYIV: Russian strikes in Ukraine killed two civilians and wounded at least nine others on Tuesday according to Ukrainian officials.

Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia’s military administration, reported one death and nine injuries including a child from a Russian attack.

Vitaliy Kim, governor of Mykolaiv region, stated Russian troops targeted a farm killing a tractor driver during work.

“This was a targeted attack on civilians,“ Kim declared on Telegram.

Hopes for a truce faded after US President Donald Trump’s separate talks with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky last month.

Tensions escalated after Poland and Romania accused Russia of sending drones into their airspace during Ukrainian attacks.

Both countries scrambled fighter jets while Poland closed its Belarus border during joint Russian-Belarusian military drills.

Moscow dismissed the accusations demanding proof and calling the Romania incident a Ukrainian “provocation”. – AFP