Russian strikes on Ukraine’s Kherson kill elderly woman, officials confirm

KYIV: Russian military strikes targeted the strategic Ukrainian port city of Kherson on Wednesday, resulting in one fatality and two injuries according to local officials.

An 81-year-old woman was killed during the morning bombardment, while a 53-year-old individual sustained injuries and required hospitalisation.

The regional military administration confirmed a separate drone strike wounded a 56-year-old man in the city centre.

Local prosecutors announced they have initiated a war crimes investigation into the attacks.

Russia currently occupies approximately one-fifth of Ukrainian territory and has made recent advances against Ukraine’s outgunned military forces.

The Kherson region remains a primary objective for Russian offensive operations, though Ukrainian forces maintain control of the regional capital.

This conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of casualties since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022. – AFP