PETALING JAYA: Singapore’s former transport minister S Iswaran has been placed in a single-man cell due to heightened safety and security concerns, according to the Singapore Prison Service (SPS).

The decision, announced on Monday (October 7), follows an assessment that deemed it unsafe for Iswaran to be housed with other inmates, Channel News Asia reported.

The cell, measuring approximately 6.9 square metres including toilet space, provides basic amenities such as a straw mat and two blankets for Iswaran to sleep on.

In its statement, SPS emphasised that all inmates, including Iswaran, receive equal treatment and are subject to the same prison protocols.

“S Iswaran underwent safety, security, and medical assessment, as per other inmates. As we assessed that there is a higher safety and security risk for S Iswaran to be housed with other inmates, we have housed him in a single-man cell,” SPS told the Singaporean news outlet.

The 62-year-old commenced his 12-month prison sentence on Monday after turning himself in at the State Courts before the 4pm deadline.

SPS said: “Upon admission, all inmates have their personal belongings collected and documented for safekeeping. The items will be returned to them upon release.

“They are searched for contraband. After which, they are examined by a Prison Medical Officer.

“All inmates are provided with the basic necessities for daily living – toothbrush, toothpaste, clothing, slippers, towel, and plastic spoon for meals.”

SPS stated that its cells are equipped with toilet facilities and can accommodate up to eight inmates.

“Inmates with severe medical conditions or clinical needs, upon the Prison Medical Officer’s assessment, may be housed in an Assisted Living Correctional Unit or a Medical Ward for medical monitoring.”

“Inmates are housed in different types of cells based on our assessment of their safety and security risk, as well as medical needs,” it said.

SPS added that inmates are encouraged to stay in touch with their families and loved ones through face-to-face visits, tele-visits or e-letters.

Like all other inmates, Iswaran is allowed up to two visits per month, one of which can be face-to-face and may send up to four e-letters.

On the day of his surrender, he arrived at the State Courts in a white Toyota Alphard with a relative but did not respond to media questions.

His wife was absent, though a small group of supporters, including his bailor and legal team, were present.

After a brief wait in the courtroom, Iswaran was taken away to begin his sentence.

He had been sentenced on October 3, with the judge, Justice Vincent Hoong, nearly doubling the six to seven months recommended by the prosecution.

In a Facebook statement, Iswaran expressed his remorse, saying, “I accept full responsibility for my actions and apologise unreservedly to all Singaporeans.” He added that he would not appeal the sentence.

He also expressed that it was important to him that the charges were amended from the Prevention of Corruption Act to Section 165 of the Penal Code, which deals with public servants accepting gifts.

He stated: “I accept that as a Minister what I did was wrong under Section 165.”