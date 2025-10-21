Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan’s first woman prime minister

TOKYO: Japan has appointed Sanae Takaichi as its first woman prime minister after she forged a last-minute coalition deal.

The lower house of parliament appointed Takaichi, a China hawk and social conservative, as prime minister on Tuesday.

She unexpectedly won a slim majority in a first round of voting to become Japan’s fifth premier in as many years.

The 64-year-old stood and bowed several times to lawmakers during the parliamentary session.

The upper house then voted in her favour in a runoff after Takaichi fell short of a majority there.

Takaichi will formally take office after meeting Emperor Naruhito later in the day.

The former heavy metal drummer became head of the Liberal Democratic Party on October 4.

Her party has governed Japan almost non-stop for decades but is losing public support.

Six days later, the Komeito party quit their coalition over Takaichi’s conservative views and an LDP slush fund scandal.

This forced Takaichi to form an alliance with the reformist, right-leaning Japan Innovation Party.

The new coalition agreement was signed on Monday evening.

JIP wants to lower the consumption tax rate on food to zero and abolish corporate donations.

The party also aims to reduce the number of MPs in parliament.

Takaichi pledged Monday to make Japan’s economy stronger and reshape the country for future generations.

She faces a bulging in-tray including a scheduled visit by US President Donald Trump next week.

A pensioner in Takaichi’s hometown of Nara described her as a strong-minded person regardless of gender.

He said she is clear about what is right and wrong unlike Trump.

Takaichi has promised a cabinet with Nordic levels of women representation.

This would be a significant increase from just two women under outgoing premier Shigeru Ishiba.

Local media suggested right-wing Satsuki Katayama could take charge of finances.

Half-American Kimi Onoda might become economic security minister in the new cabinet.

Japan ranked 118 out of 148 in the World Economic Forum’s 2025 Global Gender Gap Report.

Only around 15 percent of lower house MPs are women in Japan.

Corporate boardrooms in the country remain overwhelmingly male.

Takaichi has said she hopes to raise awareness about women’s health struggles.

She has spoken candidly about her own experience with menopause.

But she opposes revising a 19th-century law requiring married couples to share the same surname.

She also wants the imperial family to stick to male-only succession.

A company worker in Nara hopes Takaichi will make Japan a more livable place for women.

A student agreed she would like more policies from a woman’s perspective.

Details of Japan’s mooted 500 billion dollar investments in its US trade deal remain unclear.

Trump wants Tokyo to stop Russian energy imports and boost defence spending.

Another Nara pensioner wants Takaichi to be a prime minister who can clearly say no when needed.

Her many challenges include reversing Japan’s population decline and boosting the flatlining economy.

The new coalition will need support from other parties to push through legislation.

Takaichi has in the past backed aggressive monetary easing and expanded government spending.

She previously said Japan is completely looked down on by China.

She called for Tokyo to address the security threat posed by Beijing.

Takaichi has also advocated for more security cooperation with Taiwan.

But she has since toned down her rhetoric toward China.

She notably stayed away from the Yasukuni shrine last week despite being a regular visitor before.

Takaichi will be under pressure to restore the fortunes of the LDP.

The party has suffered poor election results that cost Ishiba his job.

Smaller parties like the populist Sanseito are gaining support in Japan.

One Nara pensioner expressed mixed feelings about the new prime minister.

She said prices have gone up and shopping at 100-yen stores has become necessary. – AFP