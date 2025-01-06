Saudi top diplomat says 'at vanguard' of efforts to rebuild Syria

DAMASCUS: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan travelled to Damascus on Saturday, where he said his country would be at the forefront of efforts to rebuild Syria after nearly 14 years of civil war.

Prince Faisal had landed in the Syrian capital earlier, alongside an economic delegation on a visit to discuss ways to support Syria's war-ravaged economy, authorities said.

Saudi Arabia has been one of the most important regional supporters of Syria's new authorities, who took over after ousting longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.

“We affirm that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will remain at the vanguard of countries standing by Syria in its path towards reconstruction and economic recovery,“ Prince Faisal said in a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart.

Saudi Arabia “will present joint financial support alongside Qatar to public sector workers” in Syria, he added, while pointing to interest in Syria from Saudi investors.

He said Saudi economic delegations would visit Damascus soon, noting that “work is underway to discuss investment support and economic and trade cooperation” between the two countries.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, meanwhile, expressed his country’s thanks “for the role Saudi Arabia has played, particularly on the lifting of sanctions” by the United States.

The two countries “have entered a strong stage of joint investment and economic cooperation”, he said.

Shaibani pointed to “strategic initiatives aiming to restore infrastructure, replenish agriculture... and create real job opportunities for Syrians”.

Prince Faisal met Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, and visited Damascus's famous Umayyad Mosque alongside Shaibani.

On a visit to Riyadh earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said he would lift US sanctions on Syria, a move that should help pave the way for economic recovery in the war-torn country.

In February, Sharaa visited Saudi Arabia on his first trip abroad as president.

Last month, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, another key backer of the new authorities, announced they would settle Syria's debt to the World Bank totalling roughly $15 million.

Damascus is hoping that the lifting of sanctions, particularly by the United States, will enable support from the international community.

Years of war and sanctions have battered the country's economy, infrastructure and industry.

A recent United Nations Development Programme report estimated Syria’s “lost GDP” during the 2011-2024 war to be around $800 billion.

Prince Faisal first visited Syria's new authorities in January.