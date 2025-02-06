DPM Zahid arrives in UK for four-day working visit

LONDON: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday to begin a four-day working visit.

He arrived at Heathrow Airport at 8.30 pm local time (3.30 am Malaysian time) and was greeted by Malaysian High Commissioner to the UK and Northern Ireland, Datuk Zakri Jaafar, as well as senior embassy officials and officers from relevant government agencies.

The working visit aims to strengthen Malaysia-UK relations by focusing on areas of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), tourism and investment.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, is expected to meet representatives of leading institutions such as University College London, deliver a public lecture on the direction of the country’s TVET, and interact with Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA)-sponsored students.

He is scheduled to launch the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign for the UK market tomorrow to boost tourism promotion activities, as well as attract investors from Europe to Malaysia.

The visit will also serve as an important platform to strengthen the strategic value of Malaysia-UK, expand diplomatic ties and open up more opportunities for cooperation for the people and the country.

The UK is an important trading partner for Malaysia, with total trade reaching RM16.80 billion (US$3.68 billion) in 2024.

On June 4, Ahmad Zahid will depart for Geneva on his series of international working visits.