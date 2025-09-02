Security forces gun down 31 Maoist rebels in India's Chhattisgarh state

BHUBANESWAR: Indian security forces gunned down 31 Maoist rebels in the forests of country's central state of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said, in its biggest encounter this year.

Two security personnel were killed, while two others sustained injuries.

The rebels, who follow a form of communism propagated by the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, have waged a guerrilla-style insurgency against the government, particularly in central and eastern India, for decades, leading to periodic clashes and casualties on both sides.

Police said in a statement that they had recovered 31 bodies and several weapons after the clash.