Seoul to launch 24-hour call centre for citizens facing loneliness

SEOUL: The Seoul city government will launch a round-the-clock call centre for citizens struggling with loneliness and isolation next year as part of efforts to address the growing social malady.

The plan aims to create a city where “no one is lonely” by systematically addressing loneliness in its early stages, preventing people from lapsing into social isolation and reclusion, Yonhap news agency quoted city officials on Monday.

For this plan, the city will invest 451.3 billion won (US$329.9 million) over five years, starting with the launch of Goodbye to Isolation 120, a 24-hour call centre service, in April next year, for people struggling with loneliness.

The city will also begin operating the Seoul Mind Convenience Store in four locations next year, providing a space for anyone to come and mingle while enjoying Seoul Ramyeon, a brand launched by the city.

“Loneliness and isolation are challenges that should be resolved together within a society. We will mobilise all the city’s capacities to facilitate a ‘Seoul without loneliness,‘” said Seoul Mayor, Oh Se Hoon.

- Bernama, Yonhap