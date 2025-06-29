Singapore boosts security amid Iran-Israel tensions

SINGAPORE: Singapore has heightened its security measures in response to the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, according to Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam.

Speaking to the media during a community event on Saturday, Shanmugam acknowledged the fragile ceasefire but warned of unpredictable developments.

“There is a ceasefire, but we don’t know exactly what will happen after this,” he said, as reported by The Straits Times (ST).

The minister highlighted concerns over potential attacks by extremist groups targeting Israeli, American, or Western interests, as well as retaliatory actions from far-right elements against Muslim assets.

“We have increased our security posture, working off different scenarios, but you know, you can never be absolutely sure,” he added.

Despite the heightened alert, Shanmugam confirmed no recent uptick in suspicious or extremist activities following US air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“But they need to succeed only once,” he cautioned, underscoring the need for vigilance.