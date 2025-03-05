SINGAPORE: Voting for Singapore’s general election (GE2025) concluded at 8 pm on Saturday, with the counting of votes expected to begin immediately.

A sample count will be conducted at the start of the counting process to provide an early indication of the possible outcome for each electoral division.

According to the Elections Department (ELD), the sample count helps to prevent speculation and misinformation while counting is underway.

It also assists election officials in verifying the final results for that division.

In its latest update, the ELD reported that more than 2.16 million Singaporeans, or 82 per cent of the 2,627,026 eligible voters in all contested electoral divisions, had cast their votes as of 5 pm.

As vote counting progresses, candidates, supporters, and members of the public may gather at five stadiums to await the results.

These venues will remain open from 8 pm until 30 minutes after the final results are announced.

The police has issued permits for gatherings at Bedok Stadium, Bukit Gombak Stadium, and Yio Chu Kang Stadium for the People’s Action Party (PAP); MOE (Evans) Stadium for the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP); and Serangoon Stadium for the Workers’ Party (WP).

Eleven political parties and two independent candidates are vying for the remaining 92 parliamentary seats across 32 constituencies after the PAP secured five seats uncontested on nomination day.