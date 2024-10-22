Singapore says Lee Hsien Yang’s claim he faces persecution is ‘baseless’, local media reports

SINGAPORE’s government has said a claim by the youngest son of the country’s modern founder that he is facing persecution in the city state is “baseless” and “unfounded”, Channel News Asia reported on Tuesday.

Lee Hsien Yang, the estranged brother for former premier Lee Hsien Loong, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that he was a political refugee and Britain has determined that he faces “a well-founded risk of persecution, and cannot safely return to Singapore”.

In an online article, Channel News Asia carried an image of a government statement, which it said was a response to questions from the Guardian newspaper.