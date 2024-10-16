Singapore sends jets after bomb threat on Air India Express plane

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Tuesday scrambled fighter jets to escort an Air India Express plane after an email warning about a possible bomb on board, the city-state's defence minister said.

“Air India Express received an email that there was a bomb on board flight AXB684 that was bound for Singapore,“ Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post.

He said two air force F-15 jets were deployed to escort the jet “away from populated areas” before it landed safely at Changi Airport in the late evening.

“Our Ground Based Air Defence systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were also activated. Once on the ground, the plane was handed to the airport police,“ Ng added.

Investigations are underway, he said.

Air India Express is a budget subsidiary of Indian flag carrier Air India.