PETALING JAYA: A 37-year-old Singaporean man was charged, today, for allegedly stabbing a priest in the mouth during an evening mass at St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah, Singapore.

According to Straits Times, the accused, identified as Basnayake Keith Spencer, was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

He was silent and expressionless as the prosecution requested his remand at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for a three-week medical examination during his appearance in Singapore state court via video-link.

Basanayake was unrepresented in court.

The incident took place on November 9 at approximately 6.30pm while Reverend Christopher Lee, 57, was distributing communion.

According to court documents, the accused allegedly approached Lee and attacked him with a foldable knife, inflicting an 8cm laceration on his tongue, a 3cm cut on his upper left lip and a 4cm cut at the corner of his mouth.

Congregants quickly intervened, disarming and detaining the alleged assailant until police arrived.

A video shared online shows a man in a blood-stained white T-shirt being escorted from the church with his hands restrained. Following his arrest, police reported that Basnayake had five weapons in his possession, including the foldable knife used in the attack.

The police said in a statement that they do not suspect this incident to be an act of terrorism and added that there was no indication of religious motivation behind the assault.

In response, authorities increased patrols at religious sites across Singapore to reassure the public.

Lee, who was conscious when transported to the National University Hospital, is reportedly in stable condition and remains under medical care for observation.

Basnayake’s next court appearance is set for December 2.

If convicted, he could face life imprisonment or a jail term of up to 15 years, along with the possibility of caning and a fine.

