Snoop Dogg joins Swansea City as co-owner in surprise move

LONDON: American rapper Snoop Dogg has officially become a co-owner of Championship club Swansea City. The 53-year-old music icon, who recently promoted the club’s new shirt launch, confirmed his investment alongside Croatian midfielder Luka Modric.

Snoop Dogg expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City.” He added, “The story of the club and the area struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.”

The rapper emphasized his commitment to the club, saying, “I’m proud to be part of Swansea City. I am going to do all I can to help the club.” His involvement marks a unique crossover between entertainment and football, bringing global attention to the Welsh side. - Bernama-PA Media/dpa