Social media in Turkiye restricted after Istanbul mayor detained

ISTANBUL: Following the detainment of Istanbul mayor and leading Turkish opposition politician Ekrem İmamoğlu, several social networks and short message services are only partially usable in the country, the German news agency dpa reported.

Many Turks described restrictions on X, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Whatsapp, Signal, Telegram and other services.

İmamoğlu was detained this morning. He is accused by the judiciary of corruption and of having ties with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

He is considered the most likely challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and was to be nominated as a presidential candidate by his party on Sunday.

In Turkiye, mayors who are the subject of terrorist investigations have often been replaced by government-affiliated administrators.