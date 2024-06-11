Spain seizes largest-ever cocaine haul

ALGECIRAS: Spanish police said Wednesday that they had seized 13 tonnes of cocaine -- the country’s largest-ever haul of the drug -- and made one arrest.

Police and customs agents intercepted the cocaine in the southern port of Algeciras on October 14 from a container ship that had arrived from Ecuador’s largest city Guayaquil, a drug-trafficking hub.

The ship carried crates of bananas that concealed identically designed boxes containing the cocaine, and intelligence from Ecuadoran police tipped off the Spanish authorities.

A woman believed to be a partner of the importing company was arrested in the central Spanish city of Toledo and two other suspects are on the run, police said.

Spain is a main entry point for drugs into Europe because of its close ties with former colonies in Latin America and its proximity to Morocco, a top cannabis producer.