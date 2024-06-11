  1. World

Spain seizes largest-ever cocaine haul

AFP
A picture taken on November 6, 2024 shows packages of cocaine that were found in a container from Ecuador, during a Police press conference at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain. Thirteen tons of cocaine were found in a container of bananas from Ecuador, the largest shipment of cocaine in Spain, Police announced on November 6, 2024. The seizure has been achieved with the help of the Ecuadorian National Police, which alerted its counterpart in Spain about the shipment. - JORGE GUERRERO / AFPA picture taken on November 6, 2024 shows packages of cocaine that were found in a container from Ecuador, during a Police press conference at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain. Thirteen tons of cocaine were found in a container of bananas from Ecuador, the largest shipment of cocaine in Spain, Police announced on November 6, 2024. The seizure has been achieved with the help of the Ecuadorian National Police, which alerted its counterpart in Spain about the shipment. - JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

ALGECIRAS: Spanish police said Wednesday that they had seized 13 tonnes of cocaine -- the country’s largest-ever haul of the drug -- and made one arrest.

Police and customs agents intercepted the cocaine in the southern port of Algeciras on October 14 from a container ship that had arrived from Ecuador’s largest city Guayaquil, a drug-trafficking hub.

The ship carried crates of bananas that concealed identically designed boxes containing the cocaine, and intelligence from Ecuadoran police tipped off the Spanish authorities.

A woman believed to be a partner of the importing company was arrested in the central Spanish city of Toledo and two other suspects are on the run, police said.

Spain is a main entry point for drugs into Europe because of its close ties with former colonies in Latin America and its proximity to Morocco, a top cannabis producer.