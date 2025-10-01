Spanish media sue Meta for 550 million euros over data protection

MADRID: A Spanish court has opened a trial concerning a 550 million euro lawsuit filed by over 80 Spanish media organisations against Meta.

The media groups allege that Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, violated European Union data protection regulations.

Spain’s primary media association AMI claims the US tech giant systematically broke the law from May 2018 to July 2023.

AMI accuses Meta of creating unfair competition in digital advertising sales and is demanding 551 million euros in compensation.

“This isn’t a case that affects only AMI’s outlets, it has implications for media worldwide,“ AMI director general Irene Lanzaco told reporters before entering the Madrid commercial court.

“What’s at stake is the very survival of news media, which is being threatened by the predatory behaviour of a platform like Meta, acting with no regard for our legal framework.”

Meta has denied causing any damage or violating EU rules in a statement sent to AFP.

The company stated the AMI lawsuit “is not based on any evidence regarding the alleged harm.”

“Meta complies with all applicable laws and has provided clear options, transparent information, and a wide range of tools for users to control their experience on our services,“ the company added.

Witness testimony is scheduled for Wednesday, with expert reports and closing arguments expected on Thursday.

Media groups represented by AMI include Prisa, owner of Spain’s top-selling daily newspaper El Pais.

Other plaintiffs include Godo, publisher of the Barcelona-based daily La Vanguardia, and Vocento, which publishes the conservative daily ABC.

Unidad Editorial, whose titles include El Mundo and sports daily Marca, is also among the claimants.

Spanish radio and television stations have filed a separate lawsuit against Meta for the same reasons, seeking 160 million euros in damages.

A similar legal action has emerged in France, where around 200 media groups filed against Meta in April. – AFP