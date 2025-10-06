Spanish tourist injured in bear attack at Japan’s Shirakawa-go heritage site

TOKYO: A bear attacked a Spanish tourist in a Japanese village popular with visitors, a local official said Monday, days after another mauling left one woman dead and another missing.

More and more wild bears have been spotted in Japan in recent years, even in residential areas, due to factors including a declining human population and climate change.

The 44-year-old tourist was pounced on from behind as he was walking to a bus stop Sunday in Shirakawa-go, a UN World Heritage site known for its traditional large houses with thatched roofs, village official Kazunari Takashima told AFP.

The tourist “was injured with a scratch on his right arm, then he walked to a tourist information office nearby and requested an ambulance,“ Takashima said, adding that the man was treated in hospital and discharged the same day.

The animal was about one metre long and is believed to be a juvenile black bear, Takashima said.

Following the incident, the village closed trails in the area, while officials and police are patrolling the neighbourhood.

“There are some tourists who take photos in off-limit areas. It’s dangerous. We urge people not to do that,“ the official said.

The incident comes after police and local media reported that a woman in northern Japan died and another was missing after being attacked by a bear last week.

Last month, Japan eased gun rules to make it easier for hunters to use rifles in built-up areas, following a rise in bear attacks.

According to NHK, 69 people nationwide suffered injuries caused by bears, with five of these resulting in death, between April and August this year.

Government data shows bears attacked 85 people in the year ending March 2025, with three fatalities.

In the previous year, there were 219 attacks and six deaths. – AFP