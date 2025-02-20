Starmer expresses support for 'democratically elected' Zelensky

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Wednesday assured Volodymyr Zelensky of his support, after US President Donald Trump had called the Ukrainian leader a dictator, his office said.

“The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this evening and stressed the need for everyone to work together,“ said a Downing Street statement. Starmer “expressed his support for President Zelensky as Ukraine’s democratically elected leader and said that it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war time as the UK did during World War II.”

“The Prime Minister reiterated his support for the US-led efforts to get a lasting peace in Ukraine that deterred Russia from any future aggression,“ it said.